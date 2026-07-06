Seventh AF immerse ROKAF interpreters in Osan mission

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An aircrew flight equipment technician assigned to the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron briefs the capabilities of the U-2 Dragon Lady pilot full-pressure suit to Republic of Korea air force interpreting officers during a tour of Osan Air Base, ROK, July 1, 2026. The tour provided ROKAF interpreters firsthand knowledge of operations at Osan to learn more about Osan’s capabilities for future collaborative endeavors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)