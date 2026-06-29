NFL Atlanta Falcons Players Visit CFAS

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National Football League (NFL) Atlanta Falcons player Zach Harrison interacts with Sailors during a tour of the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Patriot (MCM 7) in Sasebo, Japan, June 24, 2026. Harrison and other NFL players visited Sasebo as part of a program sponsored by the United Service Organizations (USO) and the NFL’s Salute to Service program which allowed Sailors and military family members to meet and engage directly with professional athletes through interactive events and activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)