Children of Sasebo-based military members pose for a photo with Atlanta Falcons players after a youth football clinic conducted by visiting National Football League (NFL) players at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo in Sasebo, Japan, June 23, 2026. The event, sponsored by the United Service Organizations (USO) Entertainment and the NFL’s Salute to Service program, provided Sailors and military families an opportunity to engage with NFL players through interactive games, football drills and mentorship activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 06:13
|Photo ID:
|9788086
|VIRIN:
|260623-N-VD231-1152
|Resolution:
|5102x3401
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.