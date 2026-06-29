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    Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS [Image 7 of 20]

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    Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    A Sasebo-based military child poses for a photo with Atlanta Falcons players after a youth football clinic conducted by visiting National Football League (NFL) players at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo in Sasebo, Japan, June 23, 2026. The event, sponsored by the United Service Organizations (USO) Entertainment and the NFL’s Salute to Service program, provided Sailors and military families an opportunity to engage with NFL players through interactive games, football drills and mentorship activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 06:13
    Photo ID: 9788087
    VIRIN: 260623-N-VD231-1164
    Resolution: 4487x3590
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS
    Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS
    Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS
    Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS
    Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS
    Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS
    Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS
    Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS
    Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS
    NFL Atlanta Falcons Players Visit CFAS
    NFL Atlanta Falcons Players Visit CFAS
    Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS
    NFL Atlanta Falcons Players Visit CFAS
    NFL Atlanta Falcons Players Visit CFAS
    NFL Atlanta Falcons Players Visit CFAS
    NFL Atlanta Falcons Players Visit CFAS
    NFL Atlanta Falcons Players Visit CFAS
    NFL Atlanta Falcons Players Visit CFAS
    NFL Atlanta Falcons Players Visit CFAS
    Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS

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