Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS

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A Sasebo-based military child poses for a photo with Atlanta Falcons players after a youth football clinic conducted by visiting National Football League (NFL) players at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo in Sasebo, Japan, June 23, 2026. The event, sponsored by the United Service Organizations (USO) Entertainment and the NFL’s Salute to Service program, provided Sailors and military families an opportunity to engage with NFL players through interactive games, football drills and mentorship activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)