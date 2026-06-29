Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS

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Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Chief Staff Officer Tyler Maness and Command Master Chief Luis Creollo pose for a photo with visiting National Football League (NFL) Atlanta Falcons players at Commander, Fleet Sasebo in Sasebo, Japan, June 23, 2026. The NFL players visited Sasebo as part of a program sponsored by the United Service Organizations (USO) and the NFL’s Salute to Service program which allowed Sailors and military family members to meet and engage directly with professional athletes through interactive events and activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)