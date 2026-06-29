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    NFL Atlanta Falcons Players Visit CFAS [Image 11 of 20]

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    NFL Atlanta Falcons Players Visit CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    National Football League (NFL) Atlanta Falcons player Jalon Walker interacts with Sailors during a tour of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22) in Sasebo, Japan, June 24, 2026. Walker and other NFL players visited Sasebo as part of a program sponsored by the United Service Organizations (USO) and the NFL’s Salute to Service program which allowed Sailors and military family members to meet and engage directly with professional athletes through interactive events and activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 06:12
    Photo ID: 9788094
    VIRIN: 260624-N-VD231-1135
    Resolution: 4530x3624
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NFL Atlanta Falcons Players Visit CFAS [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS
    Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS
    Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS
    Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS
    Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS
    Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS
    Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS
    Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS
    Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS
    NFL Atlanta Falcons Players Visit CFAS
    NFL Atlanta Falcons Players Visit CFAS
    Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS
    NFL Atlanta Falcons Players Visit CFAS
    NFL Atlanta Falcons Players Visit CFAS
    NFL Atlanta Falcons Players Visit CFAS
    NFL Atlanta Falcons Players Visit CFAS
    NFL Atlanta Falcons Players Visit CFAS
    NFL Atlanta Falcons Players Visit CFAS
    NFL Atlanta Falcons Players Visit CFAS
    Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS

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