NFL Atlanta Falcons Players Visit CFAS

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Visiting National Football League (NFL) Atlanta Falcons players Jalon Walker, Zach Harrison, Jessie Bates III, and John Abraham pose for a photo before touring the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Patriot (MCM 7) in Sasebo, Japan, June 24, 2026. The NFL players visited Sasebo as part of a program sponsored by the United Service Organizations (USO) and the NFL’s Salute to Service program which allowed Sailors and military family members to meet and engage directly with professional athletes through interactive events and activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)