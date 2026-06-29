NFL Atlanta Falcons Players Visit CFAS

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Visiting National Football League (NFL) Atlanta Falcons player Jalon Walker poses for a photo with Sailors during a tour of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22) in Sasebo, Japan, June 24, 2026. Walker and other NFL players visited Sasebo as part of a program sponsored by the United Service Organizations (USO) and the NFL’s Salute to Service program which allowed Sailors and military family members to meet and engage directly with professional athletes through interactive events and activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)