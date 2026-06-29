Atlanta Falcons NFL Players Visit CFAS

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Sailors assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7 pose for a photo with visiting National Football League (NFL) Atlanta Falcons players after a tour of a Landing Craft Air-Cushion (LCAC) at the NBU 7 Yokose LCAC Facility in Saikai, Japan, June 24, 2026. The NFL players visited Sasebo as part of a program sponsored by the United Service Organizations (USO) and the NFL’s Salute to Service program which allowed Sailors and military family members to meet and engage directly with professional athletes through interactive events and activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)