Verdie Bowen, director of the Alaska Office of Veterans Affairs, speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery at Salcha, Alaska, June 20, 2026. The cemetery will become Alaska's first state-owned veterans cemetery and serve eligible veterans and their families throughout Interior Alaska. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 19:01
|Photo ID:
|9787361
|VIRIN:
|260620-Z-PB632-1008
|Resolution:
|9405x6270
|Size:
|11.92 MB
|Location:
|SALCHA, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery [Image 8 of 8], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Decades-long promise fulfilled as Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery breaks ground in Salcha
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