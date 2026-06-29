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Verdie Bowen, director of the Alaska Office of Veterans Affairs, speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery at Salcha, Alaska, June 20, 2026. The cemetery will become Alaska's first state-owned veterans cemetery and serve eligible veterans and their families throughout Interior Alaska. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)