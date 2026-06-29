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U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan delivers remarks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery at Salcha, Alaska, June 20, 2026. Sullivan joined state officials, veterans and community leaders to commemorate the start of construction on Alaska's first state-owned veterans cemetery, which will provide a final resting place for eligible veterans and their families in Interior Alaska. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)