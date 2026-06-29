Officials, veterans, community leaders and project partners pose with ceremonial shovels during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery at Salcha, Alaska, June 20, 2026. The $49.5 million project will establish Alaska's first state-owned and operated veterans cemetery, providing a final resting place for eligible veterans and their families in Interior Alaska. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 19:01
|Photo ID:
|9787356
|VIRIN:
|260620-Z-PB632-1004
|Resolution:
|5987x3991
|Size:
|6.6 MB
|Location:
|SALCHA, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery [Image 8 of 8], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Decades-long promise fulfilled as Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery breaks ground in Salcha
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