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Officials, veterans, community leaders and project partners pose with ceremonial shovels during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery at Salcha, Alaska, June 20, 2026. The $49.5 million project will establish Alaska's first state-owned and operated veterans cemetery, providing a final resting place for eligible veterans and their families in Interior Alaska. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)