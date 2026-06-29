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    Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery [Image 7 of 8]

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    Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery

    SALCHA, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Veterans, family members and community supporters attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery at Salcha, Alaska, June 20, 2026. The cemetery will provide a dedicated burial site for eligible veterans and their families in Interior Alaska. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 19:01
    Photo ID: 9787360
    VIRIN: 260620-Z-PB632-1007
    Resolution: 9314x6209
    Size: 12.6 MB
    Location: SALCHA, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery [Image 8 of 8], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery
    Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery
    Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery
    Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery
    Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery
    Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery
    Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery
    Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery

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