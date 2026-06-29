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Ceremonial shovels are positioned before the groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery at Salcha, Alaska, June 20, 2026. The engraved shovels were used by state officials, veterans and project partners to mark the beginning of construction on Alaska's first state-owned veterans cemetery. The $49.5 million project will establish Alaska's first state-owned and operated veterans cemetery, providing a final resting place for eligible veterans and their families in Interior Alaska. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)