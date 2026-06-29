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    Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery [Image 1 of 8]

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    Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery

    SALCHA, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Ceremonial shovels are positioned before the groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery at Salcha, Alaska, June 20, 2026. The engraved shovels were used by state officials, veterans and project partners to mark the beginning of construction on Alaska's first state-owned veterans cemetery. The $49.5 million project will establish Alaska's first state-owned and operated veterans cemetery, providing a final resting place for eligible veterans and their families in Interior Alaska. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 19:01
    Photo ID: 9787351
    VIRIN: 260620-Z-PB632-1001
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 12.44 MB
    Location: SALCHA, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery [Image 8 of 8], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery
    Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery
    Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery
    Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery
    Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery
    Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery
    Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery
    Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Decades-long promise fulfilled as Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery breaks ground in Salcha

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