Veterans, family members and community supporters attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery at Salcha, Alaska, June 20, 2026. The cemetery will provide a dedicated burial site for eligible veterans and their families in Interior Alaska. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 19:01
|Photo ID:
|9787353
|VIRIN:
|260620-Z-PB632-1002
|Resolution:
|5055x3370
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|SALCHA, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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