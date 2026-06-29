State leaders, veterans, family members, and community supporters gather for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery at Salcha, Alaska, June 20, 2026. Construction of the new cemetery marks a significant milestone in expanding veterans burial benefits and services for Alaska's Interior region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 19:01
|Photo ID:
|9787354
|VIRIN:
|260620-Z-PB632-1003
|Resolution:
|5814x3876
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|SALCHA, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery [Image 8 of 8], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Decades-long promise fulfilled as Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery breaks ground in Salcha
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