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Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom delivers remarks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Interior Alaska Veterans Cemetery at Salcha, Alaska, June 20, 2026. The cemetery will expand burial options for eligible veterans and their families while honoring the military service and sacrifice of Alaskans. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)