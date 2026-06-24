President Rinkēvičs and U.S. Ambassador Argyros visit U.S. Army Soldiers at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia

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U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marcus Garcia, a UH-60 Black Hawk pilot assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, briefs the President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs and U.S. Ambassador to Latvia Melissa Argyros on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a visit to U.S. and Latvian forces at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, June 26, 2026. The president and ambassador toured the flight line, viewing the unit's aircraft and speaking with the crews who fly and maintain them. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)