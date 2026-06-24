President Rinkēvičs and U.S. Ambassador Argyros visit U.S. Army Soldiers at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia

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U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Nicholas Wesson, the first sergeant of Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, stands in formation with the company in front of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, June 26, 2026. The company stood in formation ahead of a visit by the President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs, U.S. Ambassador to Latvia Melissa Argyros, and senior Latvian and U.S. military leaders to the Soldiers stationed at the base. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)