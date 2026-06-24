President Rinkēvičs and U.S. Ambassador Argyros visit U.S. Army Soldiers at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia

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U.S. Ambassador to Latvia Melissa Argyros delivers remarks to Soldiers of 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, during a visit to U.S. and Latvian forces at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, June 26, 2026. The company stood in formation on the flight line as Argyros and Latvian leaders spoke during the visit. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)