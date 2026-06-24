President Rinkēvičs and U.S. Ambassador Argyros visit U.S. Army Soldiers at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia

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U.S. Army Maj. Aaron Wolcott, left, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, escorts Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, center, and U.S. Ambassador to Latvia Melissa Argyros, right, across the flight line during a visit to U.S. and Latvian forces at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, June 26, 2026. During the visit, the president and ambassador toured the company's UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, sat at the controls and spoke with the pilots and crews who fly and maintain the aircraft, including medical evacuation variants. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)