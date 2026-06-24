President Rinkēvičs and U.S. Ambassador Argyros visit U.S. Army Soldiers at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia

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U.S. Army Maj. Aaron Wolcott, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, explains the cockpit of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to U.S. Ambassador to Latvia Melissa Argyros as she sits at the controls during a visit to U.S. and Latvian forces at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, June 26, 2026. Argyros toured the flight line and viewed the unit's aircraft up close, speaking with the Soldiers who operate and maintain them. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)