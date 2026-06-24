President Rinkēvičs and U.S. Ambassador Argyros visit U.S. Army Soldiers at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia

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U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marcus Garcia explains the controls of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, right, and U.S. Ambassador to Latvia Melissa Argyros, left, during a visit to U.S. and Latvian forces at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, June 26, 2026. The president and ambassador examined the unit's aircraft up close as crew members described the helicopter's capabilities. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)