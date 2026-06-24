President Rinkēvičs and U.S. Ambassador Argyros visit U.S. Army Soldiers at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia

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President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs, right, and U.S. Ambassador to Latvia Melissa Argyros address Soldiers of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, during a visit to U.S. and Latvian forces at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, June 26, 2026. The visit brought the Latvian head of state and the senior U.S. diplomat in the country to the flight line to recognize the forward-deployed Soldiers, whose presence supports NATO's mission to safeguard Baltic airspace and deter aggression on the alliance's eastern flank. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)