President Rinkēvičs and U.S. Ambassador Argyros visit U.S. Army Soldiers at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia

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President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs, left, greets U.S. Ambassador to Latvia Melissa Argyros during a visit to U.S. and Latvian forces at Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, June 26, 2026. The president and ambassador visited Soldiers assigned to the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, alongside senior Latvian and U.S. military leaders. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)