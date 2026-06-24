U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, AFSOC command chief, speak during the Airmen lunch at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2026. The visit provided squadron leadership teams an opportunity to showcase their Airmen, articulate operational challenges and sticking points, and communicate innovations, projects, and operations in support of Indo-Pacific special operations missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Batista)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 03:21
|Photo ID:
|9782525
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-FN020-1191
|Resolution:
|4387x2925
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Julian Batista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.