U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, briefs members during an all-call at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2026. The tour prioritized engagements with 353rd Special Operations Wing Airmen while also reviewing the essential host-base support capabilities provided by the 374th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Batista)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 03:21
|Photo ID:
|9782523
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-FN020-1211
|Resolution:
|5247x3498
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Julian Batista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.