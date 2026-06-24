AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, briefs members during an all-call at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2026. The tour prioritized engagements with 353rd Special Operations Wing Airmen while also reviewing the essential host-base support capabilities provided by the 374th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Batista)