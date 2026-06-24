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    AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base [Image 5 of 7]

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    AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Batista 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, briefs members during an all-call at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2026. The tour prioritized engagements with 353rd Special Operations Wing Airmen while also reviewing the essential host-base support capabilities provided by the 374th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Batista)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 03:21
    Photo ID: 9782523
    VIRIN: 260625-F-FN020-1211
    Resolution: 5247x3498
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Julian Batista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base
    AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base
    AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base
    AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base
    AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base
    AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base

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    CV-22
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    AFSOC
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