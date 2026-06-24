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    AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base [Image 6 of 7]

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    AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Batista 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, AFSOC command chief, CMSgt Andrew Small, 5AF command chief; Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, 5th Air Force commander, pose for a photo after a meeting in the 5AF Headquarters at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2026. The visit highlighted the Wing’s role as the only forward-deployed AFSOC unit in the Indo-Pacific, supporting rapid response capabilities, regional security, and joint operations across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Batista)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 03:21
    Photo ID: 9782524
    VIRIN: 260625-F-FN020-1237
    Resolution: 5682x3788
    Size: 10.18 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Julian Batista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base
    AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base
    AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base
    AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base
    AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base
    AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base

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    CV-22
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    AFSOC
    Osprey

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