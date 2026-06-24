From left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, AFSOC command chief, CMSgt Andrew Small, 5AF command chief; Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, 5th Air Force commander, pose for a photo after a meeting in the 5AF Headquarters at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2026. The visit highlighted the Wing’s role as the only forward-deployed AFSOC unit in the Indo-Pacific, supporting rapid response capabilities, regional security, and joint operations across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Batista)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 03:21
|Photo ID:
|9782524
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-FN020-1237
|Resolution:
|5682x3788
|Size:
|10.18 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Julian Batista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.