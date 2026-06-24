AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base

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From left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, AFSOC command chief, CMSgt Andrew Small, 5AF command chief; Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, 5th Air Force commander, pose for a photo after a meeting in the 5AF Headquarters at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2026. The visit highlighted the Wing’s role as the only forward-deployed AFSOC unit in the Indo-Pacific, supporting rapid response capabilities, regional security, and joint operations across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Batista)