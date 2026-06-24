AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, engages with the construction team leading the new AFSOC campus site at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2026. The visit provided squadron leadership teams an opportunity to showcase their Airmen, articulate operational challenges and sticking points, and communicate innovations, projects, and operations in support of Indo-Pacific special operations missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Batista)