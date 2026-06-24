U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, speaks with servicemembers at the G22 Cafe at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2026. The cafe was named in honor of the fallen aircrew members of the GUNDAM 22 aircraft mishap. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Batista)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 03:21
|Photo ID:
|9782521
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-FN020-1090
|Resolution:
|6453x4302
|Size:
|11.07 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Julian Batista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.