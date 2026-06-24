AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, speaks with servicemembers at the G22 Cafe at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2026. The cafe was named in honor of the fallen aircrew members of the GUNDAM 22 aircraft mishap. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Batista)