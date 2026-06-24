U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, and Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, shake hands with each other after a meeting at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2026. The tour prioritized engagements with 353rd Special Operations Wing Airmen while also reviewing the essential host-base support capabilities provided by the 374th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 03:21
|Photo ID:
|9782519
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-HX653-1313
|Resolution:
|3910x3080
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Julian Batista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.