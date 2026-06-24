AFSOC Commander visits Yokota Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, greets 353rd Special Operations Wing leadership at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2026. The visit highlighted the Wing’s role as the only forward-deployed AFSOC unit in the Indo-Pacific, supporting rapid response capabilities, regional security, and joint operations across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Batista)