U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing and members of the Japanese Committee on Foreign Affairs in the House of Representatives pose for a photo in front of a C-130J Super Hercules static display during a base tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June. 17, 2026. During the House of Representatives visit to Yokota, the group attended a briefing at the USFJ and were able to tour a C-130J Super Hercules static display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 02:41
|Photo ID:
|9782442
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-YL411-1353
|Resolution:
|3934x2623
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.