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    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base [Image 11 of 11]

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    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Airman Carissa McSwain 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing and members of the Japanese Committee on Foreign Affairs in the House of Representatives pose for a photo in front of a C-130J Super Hercules static display during a base tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June. 17, 2026. During the House of Representatives visit to Yokota, the group attended a briefing at the USFJ and were able to tour a C-130J Super Hercules static display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 02:41
    Photo ID: 9782442
    VIRIN: 260617-F-YL411-1353
    Resolution: 3934x2623
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base
    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base
    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base
    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base
    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base
    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base
    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base
    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base
    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base
    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base
    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base

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    C-130J “Super” Hercules, Community, Public Relations, Japan House of Representatives, usfj

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