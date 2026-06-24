Members of the Japanese Committee on Foreign Affairs in the House of Representatives tour a C-130J Super Hercules static display during a base tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2026. The House of Representatives is the lower house of the National Diet of Japan. It is the more powerful of Japan's two parliamentary chambers, holding ultimate authority over passing legislation, approving the national budget and ratifying international treaties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 02:41
|Photo ID:
|9782414
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-YL411-1143
|Resolution:
|5427x3618
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.