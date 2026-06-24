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    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base [Image 7 of 11]

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    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Airman Carissa McSwain 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Members of the Japanese Committee on Foreign Affairs in the House of Representatives tour a C-130J Super Hercules static display during a base tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2026. The Committee on Foreign Affairs in the Japanese House of Representatives is a standing committee responsible for deliberating bills, treaties and investigations regarding international affairs and diplomacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 02:41
    Photo ID: 9782418
    VIRIN: 260617-F-YL411-1157
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base
    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base
    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base
    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base
    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base
    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base
    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base
    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base
    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base
    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base
    Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base

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    C-130J “Super” Hercules, Community, Public Relations, Japan House of Representatives, usfj

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