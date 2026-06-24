U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kelvin Gallman, U.S. Forces Japan Deputy commander, poses for a photo with members of the committee on Foreign Affairs in the House of Representatives during a base tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2026. The Committee on Foreign Affairs in the Japanese House of Representatives is a standing committee responsible for deliberating bills, treaties and investigations regarding international affairs and diplomacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 02:41
|Photo ID:
|9782408
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-YL411-1051
|Resolution:
|5294x3529
|Size:
|5.74 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.