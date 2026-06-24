Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base

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U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kelvin Gallman, U.S. Forces Japan Deputy commander, poses for a photo with members of the committee on Foreign Affairs in the House of Representatives during a base tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2026. The Committee on Foreign Affairs in the Japanese House of Representatives is a standing committee responsible for deliberating bills, treaties and investigations regarding international affairs and diplomacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)