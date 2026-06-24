Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base

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Konosuke Kokuba, chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs in the House of Representatives sits in the cockpit of a C-130J Super Hercules during a base tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June. 17, 2026. During the House of Representatives visit to Yokota, the group attended a briefing at USFJ and were able to tour a C-130J Super Hercules static display strengthening the relations between Japan and U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)