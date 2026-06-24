Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kelvin Gallman, U.S. Forces Japan deputy commander, greets Konosuke Kokuba, chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs in the House of Representatives, during a base tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2026. The House of Representatives is the lower house of the National Diet of Japan. It is the more powerful of Japan's two parliamentary chambers, holding ultimate authority over passing legislation, approving the national budget and ratifying international treaties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)