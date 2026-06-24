Japan House of Representatives visit Yokota Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Japanese Committee on Foreign Affairs in the House of Representatives tour a C-130J Super Hercules static display during a base tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2026. The Committee on Foreign Affairs in the Japanese House of Representatives is a standing committee responsible for deliberating bills, treaties and investigations regarding international affairs and diplomacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa McSwain)