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    52d Strategic Signal Battalion Chang of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 15]

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    52d Strategic Signal Battalion Chang of Command Ceremony

    GERMANY

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Lucien Phillips 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph J. Schwendemann, outgoing commander of 52d Strategic Signal Battalion (52d SSB), Patch Barracks, Germany, receives gifts from German soldiers, along with his wife, Porsche Schwendemann, after the change of command ceremony held at Washington Square, Patch Barracks, Stuttgart-Vaihingen, Germany. June 18, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Lucien Phillips)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 05:33
    Photo ID: 9779699
    VIRIN: 260618-A-HG361-8849
    Resolution: 2880x1920
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 52d Strategic Signal Battalion Chang of Command Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Lucien Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    52d Strategic Signal Battalion Chang of Command Ceremony
    52d Strategic Signal Battalion Chang of Command Ceremony
    52d Strategic Signal Battalion Chang of Command Ceremony

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