52d Strategic Signal Battalion Chang of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph J. Schwendemann, outgoing commander of 52d Strategic Signal Battalion (52d SSB), Patch Barracks, Germany, receives gifts from German soldiers, along with his wife, Porsche Schwendemann, after the change of command ceremony held at Washington Square, Patch Barracks, Stuttgart-Vaihingen, Germany. June 18, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Lucien Phillips)