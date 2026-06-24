U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brittany E. McCroan, incoming commander of 52d Strategic Signal Battalion (52d SSB), Patch Barracks, Germany, poses for a family photo with her husband, Maj. Matthew McCroan, her mother, and their five children after the change of command ceremony held at Washington Square, Patch Barracks, Stuttgart-Vaihingen, Germany. June 18, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Lucien Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 05:33
|Photo ID:
|9779698
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-HG361-1080
|Resolution:
|2880x1920
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52d Strategic Signal Battalion Chang of Command Ceremony Family Portrait [Image 15 of 15], by Lucien Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.