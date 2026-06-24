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    52d Strategic Signal Battalion Chang of Command Ceremony Family Portrait [Image 1 of 15]

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    52d Strategic Signal Battalion Chang of Command Ceremony Family Portrait

    GERMANY

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Lucien Phillips 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brittany E. McCroan, incoming commander of 52d Strategic Signal Battalion (52d SSB), Patch Barracks, Germany, poses for a family photo with her husband, Maj. Matthew McCroan, her mother, and their five children after the change of command ceremony held at Washington Square, Patch Barracks, Stuttgart-Vaihingen, Germany. June 18, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Lucien Phillips)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 05:33
    Photo ID: 9779698
    VIRIN: 260618-A-HG361-1080
    Resolution: 2880x1920
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52d Strategic Signal Battalion Chang of Command Ceremony Family Portrait [Image 15 of 15], by Lucien Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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