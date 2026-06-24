52d Strategic Signal Battalion Chang of Command Ceremony Gifts

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph J. Schwendemann, outgoing commander of 52d Strategic Signal Battalion (52d SSB), Patch Barracks, Germany, stands with his wife, Porsche Schwendemann, front row, as she receives red roses and their two children in attendance receive gifts during the change of command ceremony held at Washington Square, Patch Barracks, Stuttgart-Vaihingen, Germany. June 18, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Lucien Phillips)