52d Strategic Signal Battalion Chang of Command Ceremony Gift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brittany E. McCroan, incoming commander of 52d Strategic Signal Battalion (52d SSB), Patch Barracks, Germany, stands with her husband, Maj. Matthew McCroan, who receives a gift, along with her mother and their five children, during the change of command ceremony held at Washington Square, Patch Barracks, Stuttgart-Vaihingen, Germany. June 18, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Lucien Phillips)