52d Strategic Signal Battalion Chang of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brittany E. McCroan, incoming commander of 52d Strategic Signal Battalion (52d SSB), Patch Barracks, Germany, receives the unit colors from Col. Slade K. Smith, commander of 2d Theater Signal Brigade, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany, during the change of command ceremony held at Washington Square, Patch Barracks, Stuttgart-Vaihingen, Germany. June 18, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Lucien Phillips)