52d Strategic Signal Battalion Chang of Command Ceremony Formation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers of 52d Strategic Signal Battalion (52d SSB), Patch Barracks, Germany, salute as the German and American anthems play during the change of command ceremony held at Washington Square, Patch Barracks, Stuttgart-Vaihingen, Germany. June 18, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Lucien Phillips)