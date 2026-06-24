U.S. Army soldiers of 52d Strategic Signal Battalion (52d SSB), Patch Barracks, Germany, salute as the German and American anthems play during the change of command ceremony held at Washington Square, Patch Barracks, Stuttgart-Vaihingen, Germany. June 18, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Lucien Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 05:33
|Photo ID:
|9779680
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-HG361-4525
|Resolution:
|3600x1058
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 52d Strategic Signal Battalion Chang of Command Ceremony Formation [Image 15 of 15], by Lucien Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.