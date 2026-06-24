52d Strategic Signal Battalion Chang of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph J. Schwendemann, outgoing commander of 52d Strategic Signal Battalion (52d SSB), Patch Barracks, Germany, passes the unit colors to Col. Slade K. Smith, commander of 2d Theater Signal Brigade, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany, during the change of command ceremony held at Washington Square, Patch Barracks, Stuttgart-Vaihingen, Germany. June 18, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Lucien Phillips)