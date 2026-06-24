52d Strategic Signal Battalion Chang of Command Ceremony Family Portrait

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph J. Schwendemann, outgoing commander of 52d Strategic Signal Battalion (52d SSB), Patch Barracks, Germany, poses for a family photo with his wife, Porsche Schwendemann, and children after the change of command ceremony held at Washington Square, Patch Barracks, Stuttgart-Vaihingen, Germany. June 18, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Lucien Phillips)