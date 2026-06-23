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    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day [Image 23 of 31]

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    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day

    CAMP PENDLTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zackery Dear 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jake Ramiriez, a dog handler with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, prepares to send a multipurpose canine for an open-air sniff during a family day at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 18, 2026. The event provided Marines and their families an opportunity to foster community relations and strengthen unit cohesion by inviting family members to engage directly with Marine Corps training and equipment. Ramiriez is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zackery Dear)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 19:59
    Photo ID: 9768826
    VIRIN: 260618-M-DN209-6816
    Resolution: 3766x2511
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLTON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day [Image 31 of 31], by LCpl Zackery Dear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day

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    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    multipurpose canines
    Marines
    Family
    Artillery

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