U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day

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U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, educate family members about the M777A2 lightweight 155 mm howitzer while participating in a family day at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 18, 2026. The event provided Marines and their families an opportunity to foster community relations and strengthen unit cohesion by inviting family members to engage directly with Marine Corps training and equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zackery Dear)