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    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day [Image 12 of 31]

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    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day

    CAMP PENDLTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zackery Dear 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, educate family members about the M777A2 lightweight 155 mm howitzer while participating in a family day at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 18, 2026. The event provided Marines and their families an opportunity to foster community relations and strengthen unit cohesion by inviting family members to engage directly with Marine Corps training and equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zackery Dear)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 20:01
    Photo ID: 9768811
    VIRIN: 260618-M-DN209-4068
    Resolution: 4703x3135
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLTON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day [Image 31 of 31], by LCpl Zackery Dear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day
    U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day

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    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    multipurpose canines
    Marines
    Family
    Artillery

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