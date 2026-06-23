A U.S. Marine with 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participates in a takedown demonstration a family day at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 18, 2026. The event provided Marines and their families an opportunity to foster community relations and strengthen unit cohesion by inviting family members to engage directly with Marine Corps training and equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zackery Dear)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 20:00
|Photo ID:
|9768813
|VIRIN:
|260618-M-DN209-2087
|Resolution:
|2919x1946
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLTON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines with 1st Bn., 11th Marine regiment participate in Family Day [Image 31 of 31], by LCpl Zackery Dear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.